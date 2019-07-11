Live 5 News meteorologist Bill Walsh releases new novel, 'Uncle Danny'

Channel 5's Bill Walsh writes an action-packed debut novel

Cloudy with a Chance of Danger

By the third page of Bill Walsh's debut novel The Umbrella Option, Special Agent Jake Stein has staked out a Miami-area apartment building, busted up a human organ-harvesting operation, and killed one of the bad guys by firing a hollow-point bullet through a table being used as a barricade.

By Paul Bowers

