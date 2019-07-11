Geek out! Mystery Science Theater 3000 comes to North Charleston this November

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour
will be gracing North Charleston with its outrageousness, featuring the show’s creator and host, Joel Hodgson on Thurs. Nov. 21.
Tickets for Mystery Science Theater 3000
(also referred to as MST3K) go on sale July 12 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online
.
For those unfamiliar with MST3K, it has been listed as one of the best TV shows of all time by Time
, Rolling Stone
, and Entertainment Weekly
. The show has also been a recipient of multiple Emmy nominations as well as a Peabody Award.
Debuting for the first time in 1988, MST3K follows host Joel Robinson (played by Hodgson), a man trapped by mad scientists on a satellite who is forced to live a life watching the most ridiculously terrible B-movies ever created.
-
-
Provided
-
See this guy and his robot pals this November.
To save his sanity, Robinson builds himself some wise-cracking sidekick robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy. Together, Robinson and his band of bots provide the audience with peanut gallery commentary, pointing out all of the obvious flaws in the films they are subjected to watch.
This upcoming tour will be Hodgson’s third and final national tour. The fact that Hodgson has stuck with his character for 30 years is impressive in itself, but he wants to bring out all of the stops for his loyal fanbase. “I really want to do something special since it’s my farewell tour with MST3K Live” says Hodgson. “Also, Tom, Crow and Gypsy have become such great live performers, I decided to give them the ultimate challenge: a movie riffing robot circus!”
MST3K also ran for seven seasons on Comedy Central back in 1989 (back then known as Comedy Channel), with the show's final three seasons airing on the Sci-fi Channel. All told that's an impressive 197 episode run. In 2017 Netflix adapted the program as their own original series on the streaming platform.
Along with the live performance, audience members will be treated to a never-before- seen screening of No Retreat, No Surrender
, a story of an awkward teen becoming a martial arts master under the mentorship of Bruce Lee’s ghost, who, spoiler alert, looks nothing like Bruce Lee.
Get your tickets before Robinson hangs up the signature red jumpsuit once and for all.
@ Charleston Area Convention Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$40-$75
