From an island of gods to Margaritaville, Gaillard's 2019-2020 series single tickets on sale Fri. July 12

"Once on this Island" was the 2018 Tony Award winner for best musical revival.
The Charleston Gaillard Center's 2019-2020 season may not begin until Nov. 1, but fear not — tickets to eight great shows go on sale to the public this Fri. July 12 at 11 a.m.
Here's the lowdown on some of the highlights of this upcoming season:
Once on this Island, debuting at the Gaillard on Dec. 11, is the winner of the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a musical. This universal tale follows the journey of Ti Moune, a peasant girl as she searches to find the meaning of life and love with the help of the island gods. It is with their help that she’s able to finally reunite with the love of her life.
The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) performs on Jan. 14, 2020. You’ll be able to witness the folks at the forefront of the music industry in the UK, embracing digital advances, and continuing the inspiring tradition of entrepreneurial innovation. Serving as an example of entrepreneurial innovation is their RPO app, used as a concert-enhancing tool for audiences to receive notes for selected performances directly to mobile or tablet devices. Pretty cool, right?
Bandstand has all the retro vibes you want and need.
Bandstand, heading to Charleston on Jan. 31, 2020 is a musical filled with explosive energy. Set in 1945, the storyline follows Private First Class Donny Novitski, an American soldier returning home and reuniting with his former world. Donny is also a singer/songwriter and upon seeing an opportunity to be voted one of the nation’s next great superstars by NBC, he sees his future. Uniting with his fellow veterans and forming a band, they discover the power of music.
Escape to Margaritaville is a sing-along waiting to happen.
On April 21, 2020, guests can Escape to Margaritaville, and, as the press release tells it, "stay to find something they never expected." With a book by Greg Garcia (My Name is Earl, Raising Hope) this musical comedy features original songs and, of course, Jimmy Buffett classics like "Fins," "Volcano," and "Cheeseburger in Paradise." We'll waste away again anytime in ol' Margaritaville.
The complete 2019-2020 series also includes ...
Chanticleer, a.k.a. "the world's reigning male chorus" takes the stage on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
VIVA MOMIX brings the MOMIX company of dancer-illusionists to the stage with a collection of the company's most iconic pieces on March 7, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
The Play that Goes Wrong has been described as Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python's "illegitimate Broadway baby" and you can see it for yourself on March 31, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
Philharmonix, not to be confused with the Philharmonic Orchestra, brings together musicians (soloists, pianists, a singing violinist) from all over the word April 14, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
The MOMIX company brings the fun to the Gaillard next March.
This season, in addition to single ticket sales, the Gaillard Center is offering a handful of ticket packages that allow you to see multiple shows, if not all eight of them. If you’re thinking of going all out, subscribers get access to the best seats and discounted bites from Cafe 95, too. If you’re still unsure of what you’d like to see, purchasing a Make Your Own Series subscription allows you to pick and choose what stands out to you.
If you choose four, six, or eight shows from the bunch, you’ll even get 25 percent off the regular season, single-ticket prices. To break it down, if you choose all eight shows you’ll be saving up to $200, which isn’t too shabby.
Learn more about each performance, buy tickets, and become a Series subscriber by calling (843) 242-3099 or heading to gaillardcenter.org.