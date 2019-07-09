Charleston Magic Parlor's Howard Blackwell opens his own magic theater this August

You may know local magic man Howard Blackwell from his performances at Henry's House and other venues around town, including a five year run during Piccolo Spoleto. The Charleston Magic Parlor, as Blackwell deemed his itinerant magic biz, is finally settling down into a permanent home.
This August, Holy City Magic, a magic-themed theater, opens at 49 1/2 John St., featuring evening and matinee shows every weekend.
Blackwell says his successful experience at Henry's inspired him to open his own magic studio. Holy City Magic will feature magic, comedy, and variety shows in an intimate venue. Guests can choose from adults-only evening shows, which start with a cocktail hour and are followed by an hour-and-a-half stage performance. Matinees are one-hour, family friendly shows.
click to enlarge
Provided
Howard Blackwell is joined by Boston-based magician, Dave Chandler for a, well, magical opening weekend this August.
The grand opening weekend will feature performances from Blackwell and Boston-based magician Dave Chandler.