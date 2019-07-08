Monday, July 8, 2019

Fight childhood bullying with 'Find Your Super Power Pep Talk' presented by N. Chs Arts Dept.

Self esteem IS a super power

Posted by Caylin Gregory on Mon, Jul 8, 2019 at 10:18 AM

An educational and fun show, Find Your Super Power Pep Talk teaches kids how to stand up against bullying.
  • An educational and fun show, Find Your Super Power Pep Talk teaches kids how to stand up against bullying.
This Fri. July 20, take the kids to see Find Your Super Power Pep Talk featuring Super Beauty, an anti-bullying program providing motivational messages for kids, the second part of a two-part summer children’s theater series presented by the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department.

Performances take place at Northwoods Park and Recreation Center (8348 Greenridge Road) with a 10 a.m. show and at the Danny Jones Recreation Center (1455 Monitor St.) with a 2 p.m. show. All ages, daycares, community groups, families, and individuals are welcome to take part in the inspirational performance for just $2 per child (adults are free).

Tiffany Joyce Wider, better known as TiffanyJ, is the personality behind the show. As an artist, author, and self-esteem advocate based in Columbia S.C., her mission is aimed towards one goal: to empower.

Find Your Super Power Pep Talk features one of TiffanyJ’s characters, Super Beauty, a 10-year-old girl with an uncommon superpower. TiffanyJ has the power of exceptional self-esteem, and with it, she goes on a journey to present motivational messages across the country, particularly to young girls. The story follows that of TiffanyJ’s first book in the Super Beauty Children’s Book Series, Super Beauty Saves the Day.

Learn more at northcharleston.org.
Event Details Find Your Super Power Pep Talk
When: Fri., July 19, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.
Price: $2/kids, Free/adults
Theater and Family + Kids

