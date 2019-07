Wild Dunes' new Charleston Museum historical package could make for a relaxing and educational staycation

click to enlarge Provided

Dip your toe into a relaxing historical getaway?

That weekend stay/vacation on Isle of Palms just got even better. Wild Dunes Resort has announced its new Cultural & Historical Charleston Museum Package, combining a relaxing beach vacation with a historical trip to the Charleston Museum. What more could you ask for in a city that has it all?ICYMI, the Charleston Museum isn’t just any museum, but American’s first museum. The museum holds permanent exhibits documenting the Lowcountry such asand more.With the Wild Dunes Resort package, a customized Cultural & Historical Charleston Museum Package features resort accommodations in a Boardwalk Inn guest room or Village suite (two-day minimum stay), two adult Charleston Museum tickets, and and a welcome package.If you're interested in additional options, the package offers add-ons including youth Charleston Museum tickets and tours to both the Joseph Manigault House and the Heyward-Washington House.Visit this link at wilddunes.com for more info on the Cultural & Historical Charleston Museum Package with Wild Dunes Resort.