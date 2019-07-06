Saturday, July 6, 2019
Wild Dunes' new Charleston Museum historical package could make for a relaxing and educational staycation
by Caylin Gregory
on Sat, Jul 6, 2019 at 9:50 AM
Dip your toe into a relaxing historical getaway?
That weekend stay/vacation on Isle of Palms just got even better. Wild Dunes Resort has announced its new Cultural & Historical Charleston Museum Package, combining a relaxing beach vacation with a historical trip to the Charleston Museum. What more could you ask for in a city that has it all?
ICYMI, the Charleston Museum isn’t just any museum, but American’s first museum. The museum holds permanent exhibits documenting the Lowcountry such as City Under Siege: Charleston in the Civil War
and more.
With the Wild Dunes Resort package, a customized Cultural & Historical Charleston Museum Package features resort accommodations in a Boardwalk Inn guest room or Village suite (two-day minimum stay), two adult Charleston Museum tickets, and and a welcome package.
If you're interested in additional options, the package offers add-ons including youth Charleston Museum tickets and tours to both the Joseph Manigault House and the Heyward-Washington House.
Visit this link at wilddunes.com
for more info on the Cultural & Historical Charleston Museum Package with Wild Dunes Resort.
