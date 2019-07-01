Tickets now available for Brookgreen Gardens' Nights of a Thousand Candles

click to enlarge

If this pic doesn't get you in the holiday spirit we truly don't know what will.
We may be five months away from the jolliest time of the year, but that doesn't mean you can't start planning for holiday happenings. Tickets are now available for Brookgreen Gardens' ever-popular holiday event, Nights of a Thousand Candles, kicking off on Dec. 5.
Space is limited (hence the early ticket release), so be sure to snag yours soon. You can buy them now online
, $25/adults, $15/kids.
The annual light display features over 2,700 hand-lit candles and countless sparkling lights, carefully set among the sculptures, trees, and flowers of the Gardens', well, gardens. Seriously, it's stunning (just peep the pics below if you don't believe us).
Grab a cup of cider, cocoa, or wine and enjoy caroling and holiday music, Dec. 5-Dec. 21, Thursdays-Sundays.
This year you can also buy a ticket ($100)
to a special preview night, which features beverages, hors d'oeuvres, and entertainment. Proceeds from the preview night benefit Brookgreen's school programs.
Learn more about Brookgreen Gardens online at brookgreen.org

