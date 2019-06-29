Fresh Future Farm creates mural with historic images of the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood

-
Provided
-
Fresh Future Farms' Anik Hall pieced historic images from South Carolina archives for a collage on the back of the farm's grocery store.
Fresh Future Farm (FFF) is on a roll right now
. The Chicora Cherokee neighborhood garden and community hub is currently raising money through Kickstarter
so that chief farm officer Germaine Jenkins can buy the land from the city — and keep the food flowing.
In addition to these efforts, FFF was recently awarded a Southern Creative Places grant from South Arts to create public art that "educates, creates conversations, and increases community pride." South Arts
is an organization that works in partnership with state arts agencies of Southern states to address issues important to the region through the arts.
This Creative Places grant helped fund a new mural at FFF, created in collaboration with the S.C. History Room at the Charleston County Public Library and Don Campagna, the history and archives coordinator for the City of North Charleston.
FFF's special projects manager, Anik Hall, collaged images found in these archives (which go all the way back to the 1500s) and translated the collage mock-up into a life sized replica on the back of FFF's grocery store. As part of FFF's current Kickstarter campaign, donors can pay to have their names added to this mural.
The mural is just the beginning of a deep dive into the neighborhood of Chicora Cherokee. FFF staff members have started to record oral histories using the StoryCorps app
and the farm plans to host a community dinner that celebrates the mural and expands the oral histories project.
FFF was also awarded a fellowship from the League of Creative Interventionists
, a national organization invested in building a network of artists doing creative placemaking work.
You can check out the mural Tuesdays-Fridays, 12-7 p.m. and Saturdays, 7 a.m.-12 p.m. Current and former Chicora Cherokee residents can share pictures and stories with the farm by emailing Hall at specialprojects.freshfuturefarm@gmail.com.