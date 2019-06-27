Rhizome Collective's tiny business installation now on display in North Charleston City Hall

ArtPlace America grants $300,000 to Charleston Rhizome Collective's mobile app project

Make room for more art

Yesterday ArtPlace America, a 10-year collab among foundations, federal agencies, and financial institutions, announced an $8.7 million investment in communities across the country as part of its National Creative Placemaking Fund. As part of this investment, ArtPlace granted the Charleston Rhizome Collective $300,000 for their conNECKtedTOO project, a "solidarity hub of tiny businesses for minorities and women."

By Connelly Hardaway

Culture Shock