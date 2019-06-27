Thursday, June 27, 2019

Rhizome Collective's tiny business installation now on display in North Charleston City Hall

#tinyispowerful

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jun 27, 2019 at 2:15 PM

click to enlarge Walk around and peruse some of your fave local businesses, all part of this installation now on display in North Charleston. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Walk around and peruse some of your fave local businesses, all part of this installation now on display in North Charleston.
"You Bet 'N Me 'N Me 'N You," the installation created by the Charleston Rhizome Collective for this year's Piccolo Spoleto festival, has moved from its spot at the Cannon Street Arts Center to North Charleston's City Hall. It will be on display through early August.
Related Charleston Rhizome Collective celebrates the history and future of tiny businesses: Small But Mighty
Charleston Rhizome Collective celebrates the history and future of tiny businesses
Small But Mighty
As you walk around the Charleston Rhizome Collective's massive installation, "You Bet 'N Me 'N Me 'N You," you'll find a lot of familiar storefronts. A representation of the peninsula's tiny businesses, the installation features mini replicas of spots like Monarch Wine Shop, Fresh Cuts Barbershop, Veggie Bin, Poke San, Rose Florist.
By Connelly Hardaway
Visual Arts
If you haven't walked around this impressive structure yet, you're missing out on an incredibly detailed recreation of local, small businesses. These are the folks the Rhizome Collective works with — from Monarch Wine Shop to Rose Florist.

The grassroots organization, described as "inter-generational and inter-racial by design," focuses on their project, conNECKtedTOO, which uses art and culture to foster community and build economic development.

When we chatted with the Rhizome Collective ahead of Piccolo Spoleto, member Theron Snype talked about the importance of small businesses: "Everybody's dream is not to become Bill Gates. Some folks want to support their families or live out something that's a passion of theirs. There's one guy that has always wanted to have a place to sell pizza. As simple as that. He doesn't want to be Pizza Hut."

In addition to the installation, conNECKtedTOO features an interactive map — the Active Memory Map — on display at the Main Library downtown, July 1-31. This map, focused on the MLK district of town features street names and addresses and their associated businesses as of today, as well as in the years 1998 and 1968. The collective hopes to create an interactive mobile app to correspond with the map.
Related ArtPlace America grants $300,000 to Charleston Rhizome Collective's mobile app project: Make room for more art
ArtPlace America grants $300,000 to Charleston Rhizome Collective's mobile app project
Make room for more art
Yesterday ArtPlace America, a 10-year collab among foundations, federal agencies, and financial institutions, announced an $8.7 million investment in communities across the country as part of its National Creative Placemaking Fund. As part of this investment, ArtPlace granted the Charleston Rhizome Collective $300,000 for their conNECKtedTOO project, a "solidarity hub of tiny businesses for minorities and women."
By Connelly Hardaway
Culture Shock
Learn more about the Rhizome Collective online at connecktedtoo.org.

Tags: , , , , , ,

  |  

Location

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS