Charleston Public Library installs self-checkout kiosks at local branches

Forgo human interaction and check one of these books out all by yourself.

Lo and behold, self-checkout isn't just for the grocery store anymore.Many exciting advancements have been tackled by the Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) as of late. To add to the list, the $108.5 million referendum approved in 2014 has made the funding for self-check kiosks at several CCPL branches possible.If you’re eager to check out the newest technology, kiosks were installed at the Mt. Pleasant, Hurd/St. Andrews, and Wando libraries earlier this month. Installations in additional area libraries are currently underway.The kiosks are designed for the convenience of the public. "These new kiosks, which are becoming the standard in libraries throughout the country, increase efficiency and allow staff more time with our patrons, who are our highest priority," said CCPL executive director Angela Craig in a press release. "This is just another way for us to better serve our patrons as we continue to evolve our libraries."The self-checkout kiosks are meant to be simple, but there are still a few rules:— Above all, you’ll need your library card and PIN associated with it to access the kiosk. The PIN is simply required to provide extra protection for CCPL patrons, so be sure you keep it to yourself.— You can do nearly all library tasks at the self-checkout kiosks, even pay fine/fees with a credit card. Cash payment or items such as telescopes, storytime-kits, Children’s Museum passes, and others must be handled at the Circulation Desk.Check out ccpl.org for more details on the speedy new self-checkout kiosks and where to find them near you.