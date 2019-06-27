Charleston environmentalist and photographer J. Henry Fair featured in "The Guardian"

click to enlarge
-
J. Henry Fair
-
J. Henry Fair wants people to see what overdevelopment and climate change can do to our coastlines
Today, Thurs. June 27, The Guardian published a photo gallery
from Charleston photographer J. Henry Fair, pieces that are part of his series, On the Edge: Combahee to Winyah.
On the Edge
was on display at the City Gallery last year, highlighting the effect of climate and overdevelopment on Charleston's coastlines.
At the time, Fair told City Paper
, "There's a literal meaning in the name, but there's the implied meaning as well, which is that we're not handling our resources sustainably. Not just in South Carolina, but also nationally and internationally. This show is about unsustainable growth and the impending crash."
The Guardian
's gallery of photos includes scenes from the Isle of Palms, Kiawah Island, Bulls Bay, the Cooper River, and a tidal creek in Mt. Pleasant.
When we talked to Fair about On the Edge
he made it clear that his photographs are not up for interpretation: "I'm an artist that is all about message. To me, the great artists are people with something to say. It's not just about, 'Does it match the sofa?' It's not just decoration; it should be both. It should be visually beautiful, but imbued with a message. And in this case, the message is about the unique and staggering beauty of the South Carolina coast, but also about the threat that it faces and the changes it's undergoing."
Find more of Fair's work online at jhenryfair.com
.