Lip sync for a role at What If?'s auditions for 'The Legend of Georgia McBride'

What If? Productions hosts an audition
for a 2020 production, The Legend of Georgia McBride
, but with a twist. This Sun. June 30 head to Queen Street Playhouse starting at 1 p.m. to try out for one of five acting gigs in the show.
This ain't your average audition. It's a lot more fun that that. Because you get to lip sync.
In case you don't know, The Legend of Georgia McBride
is heavy on the music (although not a musical) and follows the story of Casey, an Elvis impersonator. Everything is going right for Casey until he loses his gig and finds out his wife, Jo, is pregnant. In order to make ends meet, Casey enters the world of drag and with the help of new friends and mentors, becomes a queen.
Rather than singing on their own, the audition requires those trying out to do a lip-sync performance from one of five pre-picked songs.
The show will have a total of five actors, with some playing more than one role. These roles are gender open, too.
Actors are asked to lip-sync one of the five selected songs at the audition: "It’s Raining Men" by The Weather Girls, "Jolene" by Dolly Parton, "Naughty Girl" by Beyonce, "Express Yourself" by Madonna, and "Work Bitch" by Britney Spears.
Callbacks will be held the same day around 2:30 p.m. with readings from the script. Head online for more information
on the characters.