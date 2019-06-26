Falling in love with your passion: The Conqueror Movement presents a panel, networking, and brunch this week

This week, Wed. June 26 and June 29-30, The Conqueror Movement returns with their third annual Falling in Love with Your Passion networking experience.
The Conqueror Movement, FYI, is a platform that serves as a connecting point between black millennial creatives and professionals and their community. As the group says, "Through media and activism, we provide them with a voice to share their passions and works, authentically."
The experience consists of three days and three opportunities to, as they say, fall in love with your passion. This iteration of Falling in Love with Your Passion will specifically focus on values such as activism and education.
"We want everyone to walk away with a unique experience of transformation and change, and a renewed love for themselves and what they love to do," said Khadijah Dennis, founder of the Conqueror Movement in a press release.
On Wed. June 26 at 7 p.m. head to S.C. Society Hall (72 Meeting St.) for a live panel discussion of topics recently discussed in the Conqueror Movement's docuseries, What is Masculinity? Attendees will discuss the experience of young, millennial men and how they relate to stereotypes, responsibilities, and relationships.
(Check out the docuseries' first episode below.)
On Sat. June 29 make your way to Redux Contemporary Art Center for a free networking mixer at 7 p.m. Guest influencers during the evening include Nebulon Xross and Shaquille, founder of FairyGloMuva and partner of Cedar Wolf Media. There will be local and visiting black organizations and brands onsite too, with products available for purchase.
Round the weekend out on Sun. June 30 at the Billion Dollar Brunch, held at Society Hall, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Your $30 ticket is all-inclusive, featuring talks from three local organizations who will discuss their personal experiences and insights in their individual fields: Do Work Media, Ill Vibe theTribe, and XO Hookah Lounge.
Nosh on several different cuisines curated by special guest, chef Deljuan Murphy.
Register for the two free events and purchase tickets to the brunch online.