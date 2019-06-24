Monday, June 24, 2019

Local artists invited to join focus group to discuss public art in Charleston on Tues. June 25

Help draft a public art policy

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 12:12 PM

A thriving arts hub, Redux is the perfect spot for a gathering of artists to chat about all things public art.
  • Provided
  • A thriving arts hub, Redux is the perfect spot for a gathering of artists to chat about all things public art.
On Tues. June 25 at 6 p.m. artists of all media can join a group of Morehead-Cain Scholars from UNC Chapel Hill at Redux Contemporary Art Center. The event focuses on gaining input from artists in the community to inform the drafting of a public art policy for Charleston.

According to a press release, "a working group, established by a city committee, is in the early stages of creating a draft of public art policy for the city of Charleston."

During this chat at Redux scholars hope to gain as much insight as possible into local artists' perspectives on guidelines for creating public art.  
Event Details Focus Group to Discuss Public Art
@ Redux Contemporary Art Center
1056 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Tue., June 25, 6 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Lectures + Seminars
