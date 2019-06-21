New stand-up comedy showcase series debuts at The Brick on Wed. June 26

click to enlarge Provided

Brandon Rainwater

On Wed. June 26 at 9 p.m., the Brick will be introducing their new Stand-Up Showcase Series, which will feature some of the Lowcountry's funniest comedians on the fourth Wednesday of each month.



The inaugural show will be hosted by Charleston local Sarah Napier, with Brandon Rainwater of Greenville as the headliner. Locals Shawna Jarrett and Lennon Ratliff also perform.

Rainwater is known for his diverse and random humor, opening for comics such as Dick Gregory, Rodney Perry, Koutry Wayne, and more. Jarrett’s resume includes performing as the head comic on the Charleston Comedy Bus and host of The Get Up! Comedy Night.



Ratliff is new to the comedy scene: he’s been doing stand up in Charleston for just nine months, but he has opened for Tim Northern at the Tin Roof and has been featured in the Wine Down in Summerville and Chucktown Comedy League.

And don’t worry, the laughs come cheap, with tickets only $5, and local craft drafts and local liquor for $4. Get your tickets for this first show on the Brick’s website or at the door.