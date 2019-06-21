Friday, June 21, 2019

New stand-up comedy showcase series debuts at The Brick on Wed. June 26

The some of the best stand-up $5 can buy

Posted by Sara Srochi on Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge Brandon Rainwater - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Brandon Rainwater

On Wed. June 26 at 9 p.m., the Brick will be introducing their new Stand-Up Showcase Series, which will feature some of the Lowcountry's funniest comedians on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

The inaugural show will be hosted by Charleston local Sarah Napier, with Brandon Rainwater of Greenville as the headliner. Locals Shawna Jarrett and Lennon Ratliff also perform.

Rainwater is known for his diverse and random humor, opening for comics such as Dick Gregory, Rodney Perry, Koutry Wayne, and more. Jarrett’s resume includes performing as the head comic on the Charleston Comedy Bus and host of The Get Up! Comedy Night.

Ratliff is new to the comedy scene: he’s been doing stand up in Charleston for just nine months, but he has opened for Tim Northern at the Tin Roof and has been featured in the Wine Down in Summerville and Chucktown Comedy League.

And don’t worry, the laughs come cheap, with tickets only $5, and local craft drafts and local liquor for $4. Get your tickets for this first show on the Brick’s website or at the door.

Event Details The Brick's Comedy Showcase
@ The Brick
24 Ann St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fourth Wednesday of every month, 9 p.m.
Price: $5
Comedy
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Related Events

  • The Brick's Comedy Showcase @ The Brick

    • Fourth Wednesday of every month, 9 p.m. $5

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS