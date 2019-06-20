LGBTLOL Comedy Night returns for Charleston Pride on Sept. 13

click to enlarge Provided

This September, to kick off Pride Weekend, Charleston Pride and Charleston Music Hall will be presenting LGBTLOL: A Night of Comedy. As in years past, the show will feature Southern comedians from Austin, Atlanta, Charlotte, Columbia, and Charleston.



The headliner of LGBTLOL is Ky Krebs, an Austin, Texas-based comedian best known for his queer perspective and his playful and dark humor. Krebs has been described as "a Birbiglia-esque storyteller and a masterful one."



You might know Krebs from his self-titled comedy album, which debuted at No. 2 on iTunes comedy chart. He is also one of the hosts on the popular Austin podcast, Extra Salty which discusses resentment and how people can learn to let go.

Other featured comedians include local fave Shawna Jarrett, Atlanta's Julie Osborne, and Ava Smartt from Texas.



Jarrett, who also serves on the board of Charleston Pride, performs for the fourth year in a row at LGBTLOL. Her material includes stories about her home state of Florida and the one time she saw her cousin on. Here in Charleston, Shawna is known for headlining the Charleston Comedy Bus and hosting The Get Up! Comedy night at Tin Roof, among a slew of other cool creds.

Osborne uses stand-up to recount her time serving as a correctional officer in a prison and managing crazy people in corporate America. Smartt will tell jokes that you might feel bad for laughing at — but you'll be laughing nonetheless.



The show will also be introducing the up-and-coming comic Shaine Laine, a trans man from Charlotte, NC who talks about his experience with dark humor and dad jokes alike. The show will be hosted by Jenn Snyder, who headlined the show last year.

It all goes down on Fri. Sept. 13 at 8 p.m, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, $10 for Pride Members, and attendees can also get dinner for an additional $32. You can purchase tickets today here.