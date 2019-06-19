Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Netflix production "OBX" looking for preppy extras for Kiawah Island "soiree"

Get preppy and make some cash

Posted by Caylin Gregory on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 1:26 PM

Clear your calendars and throw on your best posh, cocktail outfit if you're looking to make a couple of extra bucks – Netflix’s production OBX is set to film on Kiawah Island next week, and you might be the perfect match for their midsummer soiree scene.

If you’ve followed the show since April, you may remember the initial casting call. This time, they're looking for:

• A bluegrass band
• Midsummer party attendees
• Servers
• Wait staff
• A doorman
• "Security guys"
• and "attendee with luxury vehicle"

For more information about what they're looking for, visit their casting call or email OBXBG@TWCastAndRecruit.com.

This coming of age story is centered around four best friends and their summer experiences following a devastating hurricane on the North Carolina Outer Banks. If you’re an adult feeling preppy and willing to forth 10-12+ hours of filming, then this opportunity is yours for the taking.

Keep the filming local and get involved. Find more details about how to become an extra and submit your application by following TW Cast & Recruit.

Related Netflix series "OBX" looking to film in South Carolina in protest of anti-LGBTQ North Carolina law: 2017 N.C. law replaced controversial "bathroom bill"
Netflix series "OBX" looking to film in South Carolina in protest of anti-LGBTQ North Carolina law
2017 N.C. law replaced controversial "bathroom bill"
Netflix has picked up "OBX" for 10 episodes due to begin filming this spring. Pate was sent to Charleston to scout locations last weekend, according to the newspaper.
By Adam Manno
The Battery
OBX originally announced filming in South Carolina earlier this year, saying that they were relocating here over the remnants of the anti-LGBT "Bathroom Bill" still on the books in North Carolina.

