Netflix production "OBX" looking for preppy extras for Kiawah Island "soiree"

click to enlarge Flickr user jvancisephotos

Clear your calendars and throw on your best posh, cocktail outfit if you're looking to make a couple of extra bucks – Netflix’s production OBX is set to film on Kiawah Island next week, and you might be the perfect match for their midsummer soiree scene.

If you’ve followed the show since April, you may remember the initial casting call. This time, they're looking for:



• A bluegrass band

• Midsummer party attendees

• Servers

• Wait staff

• A doorman

• "Security guys"

• and "attendee with luxury vehicle"

For more information about what they're looking for, visit their casting call or email OBXBG@TWCastAndRecruit.com.



This coming of age story is centered around four best friends and their summer experiences following a devastating hurricane on the North Carolina Outer Banks. If you’re an adult feeling preppy and willing to forth 10-12+ hours of filming, then this opportunity is yours for the taking.

Keep the filming local and get involved. Find more details about how to become an extra and submit your application by following TW Cast & Recruit.

originally announced filming in South Carolina earlier this year, saying that they were relocating here over the remnants of the anti-LGBT "Bathroom Bill" still on the books in North Carolina.