Local artists Mary Edna Fraser and Teil Duncan launch art books this week

-
File photo
-
Fraser creates batiks inspired by satellite images, maps, and sailing charts
This week two local, prolific artists, Mary Edna Fraser and Teil Duncan, release specialty art books, bringing the magic of their Lowcountry-inspired works to a coffee table near you.
You can head to a book signing with Fraser and author of The Batik Art of Mary Edna Fraser
, Cecelia Dailey, tonight, Tues. June 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Cannon Street Arts Center. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online (and these tickets are buy one, get one). Sip on beer and wine and snack on apps while learning all about the art of batik.
Duncan's book, The Color Teil
, is officially available today, June 18. The coffee table book chronicles Duncan's artistic journey, featuring over 300 full-color images of her work.
Duncan launched a new series of beach scenes earlier this month and while the originals are already sold out, prints ($90-$150) are still available online
.