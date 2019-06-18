Art in the City raises money for the Ryan White Wellness Center

click to enlarge
Party guests gather in white to raise money for a special cause on June 28.
Art in the City, an annual fundraiser for the Ryan White Wellness Center
, returns this year, moving into a bigger space to accommodate more guests. Head to the 10th annual event on Fri. June 28 at Redux Contemporary Art Center; tickets are $20 and can be purchased online
.
Presented by the Mitchell Hill Gallery (which usually hosts the event), Art in the City raises money for Roper St. Francis Healthcare's Ryan White Wellness Center, which is the tricounty's go-to location for low-to-no cost HIV and STI care.
Attendees can enjoy live performances, music by DJ Trevor D, bites, and local libations. And to really bring home the summertime vibes, all guests are encouraged to wear their best all-white outfits. Your ticket includes the food and access to an open bar, as well as five raffle tickets.
Raffle items include donated pieces of art, jewelry, and crafts from local artists. A silent auction features items like a trip for two to Asheville and a private dinner party by Master Chef
season 8 contestant (and local artist) Jennifer Williams.
Doors to Freedom
, an organization that provides a safe place for survivors of sex trafficking, have donated a painting as well as the special bracelets they sell to raise awareness about sex trafficking.
Local artist and West Ashley arts advocate Susan Irish is donating two pieces of art to the center, created in collaboration with artist Nicolas Lyford-Pike who lives with deafness and autism. Irish says, "Having a piece of Nicolas' art in a Ryan White Wellness Center event makes sense to me because both young men are superheroes."
The Ryan White Wellness Center is named after a 15 year-old-boy who experienced discrimination because of his HIV status. Art in the City coincides with National HIV Testing Day, held on Thurs. June 27.
The wellness center partners with Greater Than AIDS and Walgreens to offer free HIV testing at the Walgreens on King Street downtown. Learn more about the wellness center online
.
@ Redux Contemporary Art Center
1056 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., June 28, 6-8 p.m.
Price:
$20
