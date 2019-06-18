Art in the City raises money for the Ryan White Wellness Center

Autistic and deaf painter Nicolas Lyford-Pike communicates through his art

Note to Self

An ancient romantic notion — no matter where we are in the world, we are all looking at the same night sky. The billion-year old stars; the feminine, nurturing, empryean halo of light around the moon. There are constellations unique to each hemisphere though, with certain exploding balls of hydrogen and helium seen only, depending on the season and visibility, in the southern hemisphere, the northern hemisphere.

By Mary Scott Hardaway

Features