CCPL debuts new library cards including one designed by local graphic designer

If you tuned into the ribbon cutting for Wando Mt. Pleasant's library last week, you also saw the unveiling of three new library cards and designs, including the winning design from Charleston County Public Library’s first library card design contest.The contest urged anyone who was 18 years or older and a had a love for the library to put their artistic and creative abilities toward an original design. Channeling her inspiration throughand downtown landmarks, graphic designer Erika Bilbo Fox won this library card design contest.(Check out the video below if you’re eager to hear how Fox cultivated her ideas).Fox's design is a limited edition, so you’d be wise to head to your local branch and grab one sooner rather than later.If you’re a current CCPL patron looking for a new card, simply request a design with no additional charge. Children 11 or younger even have the option of the card design featuring Owlbert the mascot. With a newly designed card comes a new library card number, so be sure to check any third-party services that use your current card if you get a new one.