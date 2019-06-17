Artist Fred Wilson slated for Gibbes' distinguished lecture series and spring 2020 exhibition

Fred Wilson will speak ahead of his Gibbes exhibition, opening next spring
The Gibbes Museum of Art has announced esteemed artist, Fred Wilson, as their keynote speaker for this year's distinguished lecture series, taking place at the Charleston Music Hall on Nov. 12. You can buy tickets online starting on June 21 (although Gibbes members can purchase tickets starting Mon. June 17).
Wilson is best known for using his art to comment on issues of racism and erasure. Since his ground-breaking exhibition, Mining the Museum in 1992, Wilson has gone on to receive numerous accolades, including the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation's Genius Grant, the Skowhegan Medal for Sculpture, the Alain Locke Award from the Friends of African and African American Art at the Detroit Institute of the Arts, a Lifetime Achievement Award from Howard University — the list goes on.
Wilson’s most recent exhibition, Afro Kismet, was first introduced for the Istanbul Biennial in Fall 2017 and has previously been shown in New York and Los Angeles. His exhibition, which opens at the Gibbes in the spring of 2020, utilizes captivating materials, such as tile walls and luminescent glass, to comment on ignored communities of African descent in Turkey.
In a press release Gibbes executive director Angela Mack says, "The Gibbes does not tell Charleston’s story from a singular point-of-view, but rather through a series of artistic lenses and diverse perspectives. We are thrilled to be hosting Fred Wilson for this lecture as someone who challenges assumptions of history, culture, race and conventions of display with his work."
Previous distinguished lecture speakers have included environmentalist Maya Lin, Leonard A. Lauder, Jeff Koons, and Oliver Picasso (Pablo's grandson).