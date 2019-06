Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival returns, Nov. 7-10

click to enlarge Provided

Get literary with this year's Charleston to Charleston festival.

click to enlarge

Three cheers for the written word. The Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival , inspired by an annual lit fest that takes place at the Charleston Farmhouse in Sussex, England, is back for its third year this November. The full program comes out next month, but until then, we've got a sneak peek of the speakers:Pulitzer Prize winneris the author of. At the fest Blight will talk about the contemporary relevance of Douglass' story.Pulitzer Prize runner-up (this lineup is legit, y'all)will discuss her book,, a "life-affirming examination of how the AIDS crisis affected an entire community in 1980s Chicago."will tell fest attendees about his quest to piece together the story,about one hidden child in 1940s Nazi and how her escape to Holland changed many lives.Author of the classic Communist China autobiography,andwill discuss her latest book,Former executive editor of thehas written "the definitive report on the disruption of the news media over the last decade" in her book,Walter Isaacson calls it "essential" reading.The festival isn't all books —'s documentary"shows how the world's financial sausage gets made." The screening will be introduced by Kahn and followed by a discussion with art world experts who consider the relationship between creativity, passion, and today's market-based society.Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date but for those bibliophiles among us, there are currently two packages available: all sessions ( $300 ) and VIP all-access ( $400 ).