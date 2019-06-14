Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival returns, Nov. 7-10

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Get literary with this year's Charleston to Charleston festival.
Three cheers for the written word. The Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival
, inspired by an annual lit fest that takes place at the Charleston Farmhouse in Sussex, England, is back for its third year this November. The full program comes out next month, but until then, we've got a sneak peek of the speakers:
Pulitzer Prize winner David Blight
is the author of Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom
. At the fest Blight will talk about the contemporary relevance of Douglass' story.
Pulitzer Prize runner-up (this lineup is legit, y'all) Rebecaa Makkai
will discuss her book, The Great Believers
, a "life-affirming examination of how the AIDS crisis affected an entire community in 1980s Chicago."
click to enlarge
Bart van Es
will tell fest attendees about his quest to piece together the story, The Cut Out Girl,
about one hidden child in 1940s Nazi and how her escape to Holland changed many lives.
Author of the classic Communist China autobiography, Wild Swans: Three Daughters of China
and Mao: The Unknown Story
, Jung Chang
will discuss her latest book, Big Sister Little Sister, Red Sister: Three Women at the Heart of Twentieth Century China.
Former executive editor of the New York Times Jill Abramson
has written "the definitive report on the disruption of the news media over the last decade" in her book, Merchants of Truth.
Walter Isaacson calls it "essential" reading.
The festival isn't all books — Nathaniel Kahn
's documentary The Price of Everything
"shows how the world's financial sausage gets made." The screening will be introduced by Kahn and followed by a discussion with art world experts who consider the relationship between creativity, passion, and today's market-based society.
Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date but for those bibliophiles among us, there are currently two packages available: all sessions ($300
) and VIP all-access ($400
).
When: Nov. 7-10
Price:
Prices vary
Books + Poetry and Festivals + Events