Call for applications: City of North Charleston seeking new artist-in-residence

Calling all visual artists: the City of North Charleston is currently taking applications
for its artist-in-residence position, a paid role that requires a local artist to serve as a key resource for the department's outreach programs, especially in the area of art instruction. You have now through June 28 to apply for the position.
Those interested in the position (again, it's paid) can submit a current resume reflecting exhibition and teaching experience to Krystal Yeardon (kyeadon@northcharleston.org) by Fri. June 28 at 5 p.m.
The city's 2017/18 AIR, Camela Guevara, talks about the importance of the artist-in-residence role: "It's cool they value artists enough to share these skills with kids," she says. "But it's also awesome for kids to see people like me, I grew up here [in North Charleston] and I'm still making art."
The artist-in-residence position runs August 2019-August 2020.