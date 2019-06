Connect with creatives over beer at Creative Mornings' Hoppy Hour on June 13

click to enlarge Provided

Come one, come y'all.

Event Details Creative Hoppy Hour @ Revelry Brewing Co. 10 Conroy St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Thu., June 13, 5 p.m. Price: Free to attend Benefits + Fundraisers, Festivals + Events and Beer Map

If monthly lecture series Creative Mornings Charleston (CMCHS) is an unattainable goal for all y'all non early risers (8 a.m. on a Friday morning can be tough), fear not, for the crew is bringing Hoppy Hour back. Head to Revelry Brewing on Thurs. June 13 starting at 5 p.m. to drink beer and mingle with creative folks.Gather on Revelry's Rooftop to meet other like-minded folks and drink some of the brewery ( voted No. 1 by CP readers during this year's Best of Charleston)'s craft suds. One dollar from every beer sold supports CMCHS, which is a free-to-attend event run entirely by volunteers.Keep Charleston creative and get hoppy, y'all. And be sure to sign up for the next Creative Mornings Charleston, held on Fri. June 21 at 8 a.m. featuring local artists, Dos Bandidos speaking on the topic of Wonder at Redux.And for the first time on, on June 21 CMCHS will open with live music from local singer-songwriter Rene Russell, who performs a special song based on the morning's theme. CMCHS organizer Cristy Armstrong hopes to bring more live music to these mornings, so if you're interested, drop CMCHS a line (charleston@creativemornings.com).Those tickets open up on Mon. June 17 at 10 a.m.