Connect with creatives over beer at Creative Mornings' Hoppy Hour on June 13

Come one, come y'all.
If monthly lecture series Creative Mornings Charleston (CMCHS) is an unattainable goal for all y'all non early risers (8 a.m. on a Friday morning can be tough), fear not, for the crew is bringing Hoppy Hour back. Head to Revelry Brewing on Thurs. June 13 starting at 5 p.m. to drink beer and mingle with creative folks.
Gather on Revelry's Rooftop to meet other like-minded folks and drink some of the brewery (voted No. 1 by CP readers
during this year's Best of Charleston)'s craft suds. One dollar from every beer sold supports CMCHS, which is a free-to-attend event run entirely by volunteers.
Keep Charleston creative and get hoppy, y'all. And be sure to sign up for the next Creative Mornings Charleston, held on Fri. June 21 at 8 a.m. featuring local artists, Dos Bandidos speaking on the topic of Wonder at Redux.
And for the first time on, on June 21 CMCHS will open with live music from local singer-songwriter Rene Russell, who performs a special song based on the morning's theme. CMCHS organizer Cristy Armstrong hopes to bring more live music to these mornings, so if you're interested, drop CMCHS a line (charleston@creativemornings.com).
Those tickets open up on Mon. June 17 at 10 a.m.
@ Revelry Brewing Co.
10 Conroy St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., June 13, 5 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
