Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Connect with creatives over beer at Creative Mornings' Hoppy Hour on June 13

Calling all creatives

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 4:13 PM

click to enlarge Come one, come y'all. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Come one, come y'all.
If monthly lecture series Creative Mornings Charleston (CMCHS) is an unattainable goal for all y'all non early risers (8 a.m. on a Friday morning can be tough), fear not, for the crew is bringing Hoppy Hour back. Head to Revelry Brewing on Thurs. June 13 starting at 5 p.m. to drink beer and mingle with creative folks.

Gather on Revelry's Rooftop to meet other like-minded folks and drink some of the brewery (voted No. 1 by CP readers during this year's Best of Charleston)'s craft suds. One dollar from every beer sold supports CMCHS, which is a free-to-attend event run entirely by volunteers.

Keep Charleston creative and get hoppy, y'all. And be sure to sign up for the next Creative Mornings Charleston, held on Fri. June 21 at 8 a.m. featuring local artists, Dos Bandidos speaking on the topic of Wonder at Redux.

And for the first time on, on June 21 CMCHS will open with live music from local singer-songwriter Rene Russell, who performs a special song based on the morning's theme. CMCHS organizer Cristy Armstrong hopes to bring more live music to these mornings, so if you're interested, drop CMCHS a line (charleston@creativemornings.com).

Those tickets open up on Mon. June 17 at 10 a.m.
Event Details Creative Hoppy Hour
@ Revelry Brewing Co.
10 Conroy St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., June 13, 5 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Benefits + Fundraisers, Festivals + Events and Beer
Map

Tags: , , ,

Location

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Creative Hoppy Hour @ Revelry Brewing Co.

    • Thu., June 13, 5 p.m. Free to attend

  • Staff Pick
    Creative Mornings Charleston: Wonder @ Redux Contemporary Art Center

    • Fri., June 21, 8 a.m. Free to attend
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS