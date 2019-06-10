Internationally renowned artist Mary Whyte brings veteran portrait paintings to the City Gallery this fall

click to enlarge
This fall, pay tribute to veterans with a new exhibition from internationally-renowned artist Mary Whyte, who brings We The People: Portraits of Veterans in America
to Charleston. The exhibition is featured as part of a special weekend of festivities, Oct. 25-27, in the City Gallery.
Whyte began a seven-year mission in 2010, setting out to create 50 large-scale watercolor portraits of current American veterans (one from each state). The finished collection is timeless, featuring veterans of all backgrounds — a Missouri dairy farmer, a Pennsylvania science teacher, and a South Carolina single mother, to name a few.
Medal of Honor recipient Major General James E. Livingston has called the exhibition, "a moving and important tribute to our nation's greatest patriots."
At the City Gallery you'll get to see these 50+ paintings, and interact with some of the veterans portrayed.
The weekend also includes brunch for 400 on the
U.S.S. Yorktown, two premiere concerts from the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, and the release of an art book from the University of South Carolina.
Both the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and the University of South Carolina are partner organizations with the Patriot Art Foundation, a national organization founded by Whyte.
The organization's mission is to honor veterans through art and is seeking donations to support the exhibition and create a more permanent home for We The People.
"We The People
is not only a tour across and through these vast United States, it is a tour through the heart and soul, the duty and the commitment of the people who protect not only our Constitution and our country but our very lives. We can only be deeply grateful, inspired, and humbled by all of them, and it's my hope that we the people give rise to a greater sense of gratitude for our military, as well as to inspire people to reach for what is possible," said Whyte.
The exhibition itself will be in the City Gallery in Charleston through Dec. 22. For more details on the exhibit, visit patriotartfoundation.org
.
