How Did This Get Made? podcast breaks down the worst movies ever live at the Gaillard Center in July

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
If you've ever wondered how a really bad movie got made... you're not alone.
How Did This Get Made? is an award-winning podcast showcasing the worst of cinema in the best way possible, and it's coming to Charleston live at The Gaillard Center on Thurs. July 18.
Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas, and June Diane Raphael are best known for their appearances in TV shows like The League, Brooklyn 99,
and Grace & Frankie.
In this podcast, they place themselves in the middle of the nightmare that is the "best of the worst" in cinema.
Each episode features a mockery of films such as XXX: Return of Xander Cage
and The Fast and Furious
franchise, with guests including Amy Schumer, Pete Davidson, and Seth Rogan.
How Did This Get Made? won a 2019 Webby Award for Best Comedy Podcast among many others, so you know it's gotta be good.
Tickets for How Did This Get Made? Live go on sale to the public this Fri. June 7 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $48-$78, but you can get pre-sale access by becoming a Charleston Gaillard Center Member. Learn more online
. And listen to to How Did This Get Made? here
.
@ Gaillard Center
95 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., July 18, 10 a.m.
(843) 579-6452
Price:
$48-78
Film + Radio