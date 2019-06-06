Thursday, June 6, 2019

Forte Jazz Lounge will open on King Street in former PURE Theatre space this June

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 2:15 PM

  • Joe Clarke wanted a venue in town that catered to jazz musicians. Now he has it.
A new music venue, the Forte Jazz Lounge, opens at 475 King St. (the former location of PURE Theatre) on Fri. June 21 at 6:15 p.m. Snag tickets online ($15/general, $25/VIP).

Dedicated strictly to live jazz, the lounge will feature two live performances every Thursday-Saturday night, with shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. All tickets can be purchased ahead of time, with options that range from general ($15) to premium ($20) to VIP ($25).

In a press release, Forte owner Joe Clarke says, "Charleston really needs a place to host its growing jazz culture. I want to provide a space where people can come, sit down, relax, drink and listen to some great live jazz. I want people to really enjoy themselves and the sounds these great Charleston musicians have to offer."

You may know Clarke from his band, the aptly titled Joe Clarke Big Band, which has been performing around town for years now. Clarke has been performing and teaching music for over 30 years and calls it his life's work to create a venue for local jazz artists.

Forte Jazz Lounge will sell wine and craft beer. You can learn more about the lounge at fortejazzlounge.com — and if you're interested in playing at the venue, be sure to email info@fortejazzlounge.com.
475 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, sc
(843) 637-4931
