"Dumplin'" actress and comic Hilliary Begley heads to Flowertown Theater on Sat. June 15

The Flowertown Players present Asheville-based stand-up comedian Hilliary Begley as part of their comedy show, Is This Art? on Sat. June 15 at 8 p.m. The show also features local comics Heather Grobo, Vernon Moses, and Jason Groce, as well as another Asheville-based funny guy, Tom Peters.
Audiences might recognize Begley as Dolly Parton fanatic, Aunt Lucy, from the Netflix original movie Dumplin', which came out on the streaming platform last December.
While she doesn't have a ton of lines in Dumplin', Begley does play a character she can relate to. As she says in an interview with Blue Ridge Public Radio, "After reading the first couple lines for my character, I was like 'I am this woman!' The script they sent told about how my niece got made fun of for being fat, and my character told her, 'Pay them no mind, Willowdean. The world is filled with people who are going to try to tell you who you are, but only you can figure that out for yourself.' And I'm like 'Oh my god, this is what I’ve been trying to tell myself for so long.'"
Previously, Begley has been featured in the Asheville Comedy Festival and has also headlined in locations around the Southeast. Peters is also known for writing for Hard Times, a satirical online news publication.