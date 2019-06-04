Shem Creek restaurant plans to repaint mural after controversy with local artist

click to enlarge
Nick Rypkema painted this mural on the Eastside for East Village Commons in 2018
Earlier this week local artist Nick Rypkema, believing that his art, specifically the work he created for a mural on the Eastside last year, had been replicated without his permission at the Shem Creek restaurant Saltwater Cowboys, took to Instagram to ask its creator, Naomie Olindo, "what gives?"
Today, Olindo, who is also a Southern Charm
cast member, says that the Saltwater mural will be painted over in the next few days. Olindo says that she was shown an image of Rypkema's work and used it as inspiration for what she created at Saltwater Cowboys, a smaller-scale mural on the restaurant's outdoor deck.
After hearing from Rypkema and others, Olindo says, "I don't want any artist to think they've been stolen from. I never want it [the mural] to shine badly on a family restaurant or upset local artists."
Olindo says she'll recruit friends to help her paint a new mural.
Redux Contemporary Art Center posted a series of Instagram stories on Mon. June 3, urging people to acknowledge the work of local artists.
On their Instagram
, Redux wrote, in part: "Pay artists for the work they create. This should be common sense. They create for a living. Copying someone’s work, and calling it your own, is unacceptable. Respect and support your creative community. Again, common sense."
Rypkema says, "I've worked my entire life as an artist. It's very insulting to get your work stolen from you." He adds that he believes in taking inspiration from other people's work, but not in using "the same design elements and physical objects."
You can check out more of Rypkema's work on his Instagram
