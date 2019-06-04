Charleston Stage's Pearl Theatre presents its first show, "Shear Madness," this June

click to enlarge
Provided
Help solve the case!
Get a taste of Pearl Theatre, Charleston Stage's West Ashley location, this June, with a three-week run of always popular production, Shear Madness. The run kicks off with a pay-what-you-please night on Thurs. June 13. Snag your tickets online
This is the first production to be performed at the Pearl, located in Charleston Stage's West Ashley Theatre Center, which opened earlier this year. The center is home to both this performance space as well as classrooms for local organizations.
In a press release, Charleston Stage founder Julian Wiles says, "What better way to introduce Charleston Stage productions to West Ashley audiences than to give them an audience participation murder mystery."
The comedy whodunit takes place in a hairstyling salon, Shear Madness, and the audience quickly gets involved in the action after a murder is committed. Help spot the clues, you get the idea.
This production of Shear Madness is extra special because director Jesse Siak spent a week at the Kennedy Center "learning the tricks of the trade" to prep for the show.
You can get discount tickets on opening night (the pay-what-you-will performance), but you've got to grab them right when they go online, because they often sell out. And, in case you didn't know, Charleston Stage offers a "student rush" where college kids (with proof of ID of course) can get $10 tickets one hour before curtain, subject to availability.
Learn more about Charleston Stage and The Pearl's upcoming shows online at charlestonstage.com
@ West Ashley Theatre Center
1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
Mt. Pleasant
west ashley,
sc
When: Thu., June 13, 7:30 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through June 30
Price:
$35/adult, $32.50/seniors, students, and active military
