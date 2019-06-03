National Geographic 'Traveler' names the French Quarter one of its 28 friendliest neighborhoods

click to enlarge
Flickr user Spencer Means
Today National Geographic Traveler
came out with a list of its 28 friendliest neighborhoods and, of course, Charleston made the cut (is anyone surprised?)
Specifically, Charleston's French Quarter has been named one of the country's friendliest neighborhoods, joining the likes of downtown Los Angeles, Boston's Back Bay, and Second Street in Austin. Nat Geo wants this list to serve as a "starting point" to explore the country's cities.
So how did Nat Geo come up with these neighborhoods? First they recruited Vancouver-based Resonance Consultancy, which created a survey for Traveler
and "combined its proprietary Best Cities analytics from more than 200 cities with statistics and user-generated data such as walkability, home affordability, public spaces, and the prevalence of third spaces (restaurants, breweries, cafés, and more)."
They also looked at "social media perception data" which we imagine means they found tons of bachelorette parties posing in front of Rainbow Row.
The French Quarter's entry
(boasting an image from Edmund's Oast, which is decidedly not in the French Quarter, but whatevs) notes that this neighborhood "encompasses steepled churches, columned civic buildings, and pale-colored houses, as well as art galleries and plush hotels." There's also a nod to the ultimate symbol of hospitality, Waterfront Park's pineapple fountain.
Check out the full list of the country's friendliest 'hoods online
