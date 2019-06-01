This summer the Gibbes Museum of Art offers free admission to military families

click to enlarge

Active duty military families can save money — and cool off — at the Gibbes this summer.
As they have in the past, this summer the Gibbes offers free admission to military families through Blue Star Museums, a collaboration among the NEA, Blue Star Families, the Dept. of Defense, and over 2,000 museums across America. Now through Memorial Day, active duty military personnel receive free admission to the Gibbes.
In a press release Gibbes executive director Angela Mack says, "The museum strives to enhance lives through art by engaging people of every background and experience with art and artists of enduring quality, by collecting and preserving art that touches Charleston, and by providing opportunities to learn, to discover, to enjoy and to be inspired by the creative process."
If you're a military family on the go this summer, be sure to check out the full list of participating Blue Star museums
Learn more about the Gibbes current exhibitions online at gibbesmuseum.org
.