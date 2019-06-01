Call for submissions: Greenville's Indie Craft Parade and Garden & Gun's Made in the South Awards

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Etsy come to life? Yep it happens in Greenville every year.
Calling all crafty folks and artisans, it's time to submit your work to two South Carolina-based competitions:
Greenville's Indie Craft Parade
, which takes place this Sept. 13-15, is taking submissions starting Sat. June 1 through June 20. The Craft Parade, held at Furman University's Timmons Arena, has been described as "Etsy brought to life," which sounds pretty sweet to us.
Past Charleston participants include Ink and Paper's Allison and Jamie Nadeau (who are two of this year's jurors) as well as the folks behind Platypus Arts, Alison Brynn Ross, The Contents Co., J. Stark, Mad Made Metals, and more.
Around 100 makers will be selected by a jury panel to exhibit this September; you can start applying on June 1
online.
click to enlarge
You can enter Garden & Gun
's Made in the South Awards
competition now through July 1. The entry fee and all the necessary deets are online
; winners will be announced in the December 2019/January 2020 issue, which hits stands on November 2019.
The 10th annual edition of Made in the South features product entries in six categories: food, drink, home, style, crafts, and outdoors and the the overall winner takes home $10,000.
Last year Charleston's High Wire Distilling Co
. took home the grand prize.