Celebrate the late, legendary Philip Simmons with a birthday party at Neema Gallery

Philip Simmons created ironworks all over Charleston, including these teller windows.

Event Details Happy Birthday Mr. Philip Simmons: Celebration & Silent Auction @ Neema Fine Art Gallery 3 Broad St. Downtown Charelston, SC When: Sun., June 9, 3-6 p.m. Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events and Visual Arts Map

For the Charlestonians that remember when restaurant One Broad Street was once the Bankers Trust building, you probably remember the astonishing teller windows (known as the “B-T 12”) on the first floor. And if not, now is your chance to welcome them home.Late local artisan and blacksmith Philip Simmons designed and helped fabricate over 500 ironworks from the Battery all the way to the Charleston International Airport. His work is not only featured locally but in numerous museums across the country.While Simmons passed away in 2009, his legacy lives on. To commemorate his work, the Philip Simmons Foundation Inc. is partnering with Bridgetree Investments and the Neema Fine Art Gallery to sponsor an art show and silent auction on Sun. June 9 at the gallery from 3-6 p.m.Simmons’ work will be on display at the event along with that of other local artists, with proceeds going to a great cause. Select items from the auction will be sold to raise funds for Philip Simmons Scholars Eastside Children and Youth Enrichment Program, which provides children ages five-17 living on the Eastside of Charleston, where Simmons himself lived and worked, with enriching experiences.Neema Fine Art Gallery is one of Charleston’s newest art galleries, priding itself on showcasing original art and jewelry made by South Carolina African-American artists.If you’re interested in learning more about Simmons’ legacy, The Philip Simmons Museum Home and Workshop is located at 30 1/2 Blake St. and is open to the public from 12-4 p.m., Tues. - Sat.