Thursday, May 30, 2019

Celebrate the late, legendary Philip Simmons with a birthday party at Neema Gallery

Auction proceeds benefit a youth enrichment program

Posted by Caylin Gregory on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge Philip Simmons created ironworks all over Charleston, including these teller windows. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Philip Simmons created ironworks all over Charleston, including these teller windows.
For the Charlestonians that remember when restaurant One Broad Street was once the Bankers Trust building, you probably remember the astonishing teller windows (known as the “B-T 12”) on the first floor. And if not, now is your chance to welcome them home.

Late local artisan and blacksmith Philip Simmons designed and helped fabricate over 500 ironworks from the Battery all the way to the Charleston International Airport. His work is not only featured locally but in numerous museums across the country.

While Simmons passed away in 2009, his legacy lives on. To commemorate his work, the Philip Simmons Foundation Inc. is partnering with Bridgetree Investments and the Neema Fine Art Gallery to sponsor an art show and silent auction on Sun. June 9 at the gallery from 3-6 p.m.

Simmons’ work will be on display at the event along with that of other local artists, with proceeds going to a great cause. Select items from the auction will be sold to raise funds for Philip Simmons Scholars Eastside Children and Youth Enrichment Program, which provides children ages five-17 living on the Eastside of Charleston, where Simmons himself lived and worked, with enriching experiences.

Neema Fine Art Gallery is one of Charleston’s newest art galleries, priding itself on showcasing original art and jewelry made by South Carolina African-American artists.
Related Broad Street's Neema Gallery showcases the work of African-American artists: Grace and prosperity
Broad Street's Neema Gallery showcases the work of African-American artists
Grace and prosperity
Meisha Johnson is the owner of new Broad Street gallery, Neema Fine Art Gallery, one of the few African-American owned galleries in town, and one that exclusively displays African-American artists in downtown Charleston.
By Connelly Hardaway
Features
If you’re interested in learning more about Simmons’ legacy, The Philip Simmons Museum Home and Workshop is located at 30 1/2 Blake St. and is open to the public from 12-4 p.m., Tues. - Sat.

Event Details Happy Birthday Mr. Philip Simmons: Celebration & Silent Auction
@ Neema Fine Art Gallery
3 Broad St.
Downtown
Charelston, SC
When: Sun., June 9, 3-6 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Festivals + Events and Visual Arts
Map

Tags: , ,

Location

Related Events

  • Happy Birthday Mr. Philip Simmons: Celebration & Silent Auction @ Neema Fine Art Gallery

    • Sun., June 9, 3-6 p.m. Free to attend

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS