This summer, the Columbia Museum presents works from Mimi Kato, Jimmy Kuehnle, Sanford Greene, and more

-
Mimi Kato
-
"Wild Corporation: Snowy Woods" (detail)
This summer, the Columbia Museum of Art will be featuring a variety of new and captivating exhibitions. If you are looking for stimulating (and air-conditioned!) activity one day this summer, than look no further than CMA. Trust us, it's worth the drive — plus you get to see the new and improved museum, which recently underwent significant renovations.
Mimi Kato: Ordinary Sagas
Incorporating herself into her portraits, Mimi Kato draws inspiration from the history and traditions of Japanese culture and combines exaggerated elements of everyday life into her work. Kato dresses up as various characters as part of a larger visual photomontage, such as a regular citizen or a woodland creature, which results in a unique photoscape that is visually complex — and a bit absurd. You can see Kato’s exhibit starting June 14, through Sept. 8.
Wow Pop Bliss: Jimmy Kuehnle’s Inflatable Art
-
Provided
-
Jimmy Kuehnle stands in a polychrome dome.
This exhibition will be an immersive experience for all visitors in attendance, as Jimmy Kuehnle, who is known for his sculpture and inflatable art pieces, constructs a large and interactive inflatable. The inflatable combines texture, light, and sound in order to create an original and unique experience in which visitors can interact, touch, and walk around Kuehnle’s creation. Perhaps the largest draw to this show will be the anticipated pink inflatable, which will emerge out of the facade's architecture grid, having the structure literally overflow into the city. You can interact with Kuehnle’s inflatable starting June 14 through Sept. 8.
Shades of Green: The Art of Sanford Greene
Sanford Greene is best known for his works with Marvel comic books such as, Black Panther, Iron Man, Luke Cage,
and Power Man
. In addition, he has also worked as a comic illustrator for DC Comics, Dark Horse, and Image Comics. In this exhibition, Greene expands from the comic book world into the museum scene, with his new series Bitter Root
, a story about a family of monster hunters during the Harlem Renaissance. The Greene exhibition is currently on display and will be available until June 23.
Latinidad: Latin American Art from the Collection
-
Manuel Hernandez Acevedo (Puerto Rico)
-
"Esquina de la Plaza, portafolio Estampas de San Juan, Centro de Arte Puertorriqueno" (A corner of the plaza, vignettes of San Juan Portfolio, Center for Puerto Rican Art)
This collection allows visitors to see rarely-seen works from the 1950s to the early 1990s, including pieces inspired by Mexican folk art and surrealism from artists in Cuba, Chile, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The collection also features a complete 1953 portfolio from print collective Centro de Arte Puertorriqueño (Center for Puerto Rican Art) as well as contemporary photographer Jorge Otero. This exhibition is currently on display and will be available until September 1.
Learn more about the museum, special events, and additional upcoming exhibitions online at columbiamuseum.org
.