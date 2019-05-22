Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Celebrate the long weekend at Charleston Night Market with four nights of art
Nothin' says a long weekend like lots of art
In honor of Memorial Day weekend, the Charleston City Market will be celebrating by hosting their weekly Night Market for four nights, featuring, as always, a wide array of local artists and local food.
In the Southeast’s largest art market, visitors can enjoy Charleston’s art and crafts scene (at night!) from Thursday to Sunday night, from 6:30-10:30 p.m.
The extended hours will also feature live music from Noah Back all four nights, along with performances from 3 Pegs Trio, Bubba LeMacks, Sweet T Parish, and more.
Learn more online at thecharlestoncitymarket.com
