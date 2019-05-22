Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Celebrate the long weekend at Charleston Night Market with four nights of art

Nothin' says a long weekend like lots of art

Posted by Sara Srochi on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 3:06 PM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
In honor of Memorial Day weekend, the Charleston City Market will be celebrating by hosting their weekly Night Market for four nights, featuring, as always, a wide array of local artists and local food.

In the Southeast’s largest art market, visitors can enjoy Charleston’s art and crafts scene (at night!) from Thursday to Sunday night, from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

The extended hours will also feature live music from Noah Back all four nights, along with performances from 3 Pegs Trio, Bubba LeMacks, Sweet T Parish, and more.

Learn more online at thecharlestoncitymarket.com
Location Details Charleston City Market
188 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Map

Tags: , , ,

Location

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Charleston City Night Market @ Charleston City Market

    • Fridays, Saturdays, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 21 Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS