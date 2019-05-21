Pick your seats for North Charleston Performing Arts Center's Best of Broadway series on June 3

click to enlarge



One of these seats can be yours — head to NPAC on June 3 to choose it.
The 2019-2020 theater season is upon us, and so is the annual Select Your Seat night at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.
Returning on Mon. June 3, Broadway enthusiasts and NPAC season ticket holders are once again invited to choose their favorite seats, listen to the featured live music, and enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and wine from 5-7 p.m at this open house party event.
From The Lion King
to Cats
to The Color Purple
to Rent
, this year's season is chock full of great Broadway.
"This is the greatest season in the history of the Best of Broadway," says Frank Lapsley, general manager of the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.
Season ticket packages start at $218 and single show tickets go on sale at a later date. If you’re a season ticket holder, you’ll reap all the benefits with free parking and priority access.
If you’re unable to attend the open house party, don’t fret. You can view the Best of Broadway lineup and purchase your season tickets online.
@ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston,
SC
When: Mon., June 3, 5-7 p.m.
Price:
Free for season ticket holders
