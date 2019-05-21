Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Pick your seats for North Charleston Performing Arts Center's Best of Broadway series on June 3

Here for The Lion King

Posted by Caylin Gregory on Tue, May 21, 2019 at 11:32 AM

click to enlarge One of these seats can be yours — head to NPAC on June 3 to choose it. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • One of these seats can be yours — head to NPAC on June 3 to choose it.
The 2019-2020 theater season is upon us, and so is the annual Select Your Seat night at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

Returning on Mon. June 3, Broadway enthusiasts and NPAC season ticket holders are once again invited to choose their favorite seats, listen to the featured live music, and enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and wine from 5-7 p.m at this open house party event.
Related North Charleston Performing Arts Center's Best of Broadway season includes Disney's The Lion King and more: The circle of life
North Charleston Performing Arts Center's Best of Broadway season includes Disney's The Lion King and more
The circle of life
See some broadway darlings without having to make the trip to NYC with the Best of Broadway series at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.
By Lauren Hurlock
Culture Shock
From The Lion King to Cats to The Color Purple to Rent, this year's season is chock full of great Broadway.

"This is the greatest season in the history of the Best of Broadway," says Frank Lapsley, general manager of the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

Season ticket packages start at $218 and single show tickets go on sale at a later date. If you’re a season ticket holder, you’ll reap all the benefits with free parking and priority access.

If you’re unable to attend the open house party, don’t fret. You can view the Best of Broadway lineup and purchase your season tickets online.
Event Details Select Your Seat
@ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston, SC
When: Mon., June 3, 5-7 p.m.
Price: Free for season ticket holders
Festivals + Events
Map

Tags: , , ,

Location

Related Events

  • Select Your Seat @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

    • Mon., June 3, 5-7 p.m. Free for season ticket holders

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS