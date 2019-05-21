Pick your seats for North Charleston Performing Arts Center's Best of Broadway series on June 3

click to enlarge Provided

One of these seats can be yours — head to NPAC on June 3 to choose it.

Event Details Select Your Seat @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center 5001 Coliseum Drive North Charleston, SC When: Mon., June 3, 5-7 p.m. Price: Free for season ticket holders Festivals + Events Map

The 2019-2020 theater season is upon us, and so is the annual Select Your Seat night at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.Returning on Mon. June 3, Broadway enthusiasts and NPAC season ticket holders are once again invited to choose their favorite seats, listen to the featured live music, and enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and wine from 5-7 p.m at this open house party event.Fromtototo, this year's season is chock full of great Broadway."This is the greatest season in the history of the Best of Broadway," says Frank Lapsley, general manager of the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.Season ticket packages start at $218 and single show tickets go on sale at a later date. If you’re a season ticket holder, you’ll reap all the benefits with free parking and priority access.If you’re unable to attend the open house party, don’t fret. You can view the Best of Broadway lineup and purchase your season tickets online.