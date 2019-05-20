PHOTOS: Walk through gardens of dark and light at The Halsey's current exhibition, Cry Joy Park

The Halsey's immersive art exhibition, Cry Joy Park, examines social issues in Charleston

Shadow sides

When internationally renowned artist Jennifer Wen Ma was in Charleston developing Paradise Lost, her opera that saw its world premiere at Spoleto Festival 2015, her mind was already on her next project. She saw something hiding in the gentile, charming southern culture of Charleston that she knew she wanted to investigate and use as inspiration for a new series of work.

By Rachel Pendergrass

