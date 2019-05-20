Children's Museum of the Lowcountry kicking off campaign to fund nine new interactive exhibits

click to enlarge Provided

A rendering of the proposed Don't Touch the Floor element at CML

Earlier this year, the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry announced its final phase of a $6.2 million campaign to launch nine new transformative art exhibitions including an innovative Play Pavilion promoting healthy child development, educational opportunity, and commemorating the ever growing foundation of childhood.The Museum's Make & Believe campaign plans to upgrade the facility with a 4,800-square-foot Play Pavilion, giving children more space for activity while fostering development in these youths' lives.Nichole Myles, executive director of the museum states that this new launch indicates that, "our campaign will provide cutting-edge experiences in the arts and sciences designed especially with children, their caregivers and educators in mind. Bringing our unique learning-through-play philosophies to life, the re-imagined CML will engage our youngest citizens: allowing them to discover their potential, unlock their creativity and engage in learning through the power of play."In addition to the Play Pavilion, nine new exhibitions are in the works: Shape Space, Speak Loud!, Don't Touch the Floor, Earth & Beyond, Farm to Market, Port Go Go Go, Lottawatta Island, and Enchanted Sound.The first phase of this renovation was estimated to cost $550,000 and finished in March 2019 while the museum secured $2.1 million in donations.Kaky Grant, Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry board chair, plans to engage the community to make this project a reality. "We serve more than 190,000 children and families in our region each year, and as that number continues to grow, the community demand continues to rise. We developed this plan to effectively engage the museum’s increasing attendance and to create new exciting learning environments for all children of the Lowcountry. We hope our region will consider donating to this worthy cause."