Trap N Paint invites you to paint, sing, and party in N. Charleston with two events on Sat. April 27

Like painting with wine but probably more fun

Posted by Adam Manno on Tue, Apr 9, 2019 at 5:56 PM

🔥 Dallas 🔥 #trapnpaint #andwepainting

Trap N Paint will host two back-to-back events in North Charleston on Sat. April 27.

The parties will take place at the Scotts Grand banquet hall at 5060 Dorchester Rd. The first two-hour shindig starts at 7:30 p.m., and the second one runs from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Their event's website reveals little information, but their Twitter bio describes their mission as "Find Your Inner Picasso While Trap Poets Tell Tales Of Dodging Pigeons & Flippin Birds To Get To The Chicken."

From what we can tell, the parties consist of painting, drinking, rapping along to some Rap Genius playlist-toppers, and good, old-fashioned people-watching. With grandmas getting their hair pulled and R&B star Miguel randomly showing up to a Los Angeles event, it looks like these parties get pretty lit.

The events are 21 and up and drinks are available for purchase. Tickets are $40.
Location Details Scott's Grand Banquet Hall
5060 Dorchester Road #320
North Charleston
Charleston, SC
(888) 415-2224
6-7:30 p.m.
