Trap N Paint invites you to paint, sing, and party in N. Charleston with two events on Sat. April 27

Trap N Paint will host two back-to-back events in North Charleston on Sat. April 27.The parties will take place at the Scotts Grand banquet hall at 5060 Dorchester Rd. The first two-hour shindig starts at 7:30 p.m., and the second one runs from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.Their event's website reveals little information, but their Twitter bio describes their mission as "Find Your Inner Picasso While Trap Poets Tell Tales Of Dodging Pigeons & Flippin Birds To Get To The Chicken."From what we can tell, the parties consist of painting, drinking, rapping along to some Rap Genius playlist-toppers, and good, old-fashioned people-watching. With grandmas getting their hair pulled and R &B star Miguel randomly showing up to a Los Angeles event , it looks like these parties get pretty lit.The events are 21 and up and drinks are available for purchase. Tickets are $40