Straight to Art gives Charleston artists a chance to display their work with Kiawah pop-up gallery

Straight to Art
"Lowcountry Summer" by Lindsay Jones is one of many pieces you can find at Straight to Art's pop-up on Kiawah.
Today Timbers Kiawah
, newly built "luxury ocean residences" on Kiawah Island, announced a partnership with Charleston-based art company, Straight to Art
. Described as a collaboration between artists and art lovers, Straight to Art helps artists get organized and market and sell their work.
Last year when we talked to Straight to Art creators Jennifer Blackwell and Lauren Brandon, the entrepreneurs talked about the importance of helping an artist sell their work so that artist can do what they do best — create art.
Earlier this year, artist Hayley Price took over the company, but its goals are the same: "providing the best studio management solutions to artists so they can spend time doing what they love."
And now the company is continuing to do what it set out to do — get local art in front of potential buyers, ones that live in "luxury ocean residences," no less.
Timbers Kiawah
The Timbers Kiawah situation is pretty dope.
Straight to Art is teaming up with Timbers Kiawah to present a pop-up gallery series, featuring rotating works of art, in the development's private clubhouse. The first exhibit pops up this May; a full schedule of exhibit themes and exhibitors will be released next month.
While the Straight to Art pop-up gallery is only accessible to Timbers owners, Kiawah Island residents, and guests (residents and guests can make an appointment by calling (843) 793-1056), perhaps the more important aspect of the pop-up is the opportunity for local artists.
In a press release, Price says, "We’re excited to expose Kiawah Island residents and guests to the work of our local and regional talent. Having this platform to display new artwork is the greatest form of support we can get, and we look forward to showcasing different types of art to the community."
Learn more about Straight to Art's services, including its upcoming show at West Ashley's The Schoolhouse, online at straighttoart.com
