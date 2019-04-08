Bishop England Chorale will take the stage at Carnegie Hall this May

click to enlarge
Charleston's Bishop England Chorale will perform at Carnegie Hall for the first time ever on Sat. May 25 at 8 p.m. The chorus, which is part of a larger group of 140 students from four other high schools, will perform two separate works that both delve into the theme of light.
Conductor KellyAnn Nelson will pay homage to William Menefield with a New York premiere of his work "Prism." The work was created to be performed with Morten Lauridsen’s modern choral masterpiece "Lux Aeterna" and this work, conducted by Eva Floyd, will precede "Prism" on the program, accompanied by the New England Symphonic Ensemble.
In New York? Tickets for the concert range from $50 to $150 and can be purchased by contacting CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800, visiting the Carnegie Hall Box Office, or by going online to carnegiehall.org
The Bishop England Chorale is a community of students attending Bishop England High School ranging from grades 9 to 12. The Bishop England Chorale will be touring throughout Ireland honoring the 200th anniversary of the Consecration of Bishop John England in Cork, Ireland next year.