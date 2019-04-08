"Big changes" planned for this year's North Charleston Arts Fest

click to enlarge
Head to Park Circle for a new event this year, the Park Circle Pickin' Crawl.
The annual North Charleston Arts Fest is returning for its 37th year, May 1-May 5. The event celebrates the talents of local, regional, and national artists in all forms of art including music, visual arts, dance, literature, and theater.
The festival will take place at venues across North Charleston like parks, community centers, businesses, and libraries — and most events are free to attend.
The Arts Fest is implementing some changes this year:
The most prominent is that the end of the two-day Arts Fest Expo at the Charleston Area Convention Center will be replaced by a free one-day World Arts Expo
at North Charleston Riverfront Park on May 4 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Another new event is the Arts Fest Exhibition Encore
on May 5, 12-6 p.m. This encore will act as the closing reception for the event and allows patrons to view selected artwork one last time before maybe deciding to buy a piece to take home for themselves. The night will have plenty of live music, hands-on activities, and live art demonstrations alongside all of the artwork on display.
The last addition to this year’s festivities — and perhaps the one we're most excited about — is the Park Circle Pickin’ Crawl
, held all day long on May 5. The concert series features bluegrass and Americana music across four locations along East Montague Avenue in the Olde Village area of North Charleston. All locations are within walking distance from one another and there is no cover charge for any venues.
For more information and to see a full schedule of this year’s North Charleston Arts Fest, head online to northcharlestonartsfest.com
.
When: May 1-5
Price:
Prices will vary
