The Vendue's latest exhibition raises money for those less fortunate

Each work in this exhibit is accompanied by the fortune used to inspire it.
The Vendue, in collaboration with Robert Lange Studios, presents "Fortunate," a series of 30 works by 30 artists. The exhibit will help raise money for I Heart Hungry Kids
and their mission of kids helping kids fight hunger. Fortunate
opens on Thurs. April 18 with a free reception from 6-8 p.m.
Charitable art exhibits are nothing new for the art hotel — last year The Vendue and RLS organized "Cats vs. Dogs," an exhibit that featured works highlighting our furry friends, which raised money for the Charleston Animal Society (a whopping total of $15,000).
"Fortunate"'s
works will be displayed throughout the Vendue's main lobby. The opening reception features live music, complimentary cocktails, and fortune cookies.
Learn more about I Heart Hungry Kids online at ihearthungrykids.org
.