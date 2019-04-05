The Speak Freely Foundation hosts second poetry festival April 11-13

click to enlarge
The Speak Freely Foundation (SFF)
is a nonprofit organization, formed in North Charleston in 2007, that focuses on stimulating positivity in youth by mentorship through poetry and boxing.
And while the boxing part is certainly cool, SFF focuses on poetry for their second annual poetry festival, held this April 11-13 in various spots throughout North Charleston.
The fest kicks off on Thurs. April 11 with The Poetry Show, an open mic evening that takes place at North Charleston's Chill N Grill, 7-9 p.m. On Fri. April 12 head to Scott's Grand for Popcorn and Poetry, featuring poetic movies and a popcorn bar.
The festival ends on Sat. April 13 with Speak Freely Saturday which includes live expression of poetry and other art forms, a poetry corner that allows attendees to participate in writing and performing their own poetry, vendors, and more.
Donations are accepted for each event; there is a suggested donation of $10 for Friday's event and $5 for Saturday's.
When: Thu., April 11, 7-9 p.m., Fri., April 12, 7-10 p.m. and Sat., April 13, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
(843) 608-9416
Price:
Free, Donations accepted
Festivals + Events, Books + Poetry and Family + Kids