Thursday, April 4, 2019

North Charleston Performing Arts Center's Best of Broadway season includes Disney's The Lion King and more

The circle of life

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Thu, Apr 4, 2019 at 3:15 PM

click to enlarge Jared Dixon as “Simba” in THE LION KING North American Tour. ©Disney. - DEEN VAN MEER
  • Deen van Meer
  • Jared Dixon as “Simba” in THE LION KING North American Tour. ©Disney.
See some broadway darlings without having to make the trip to NYC with the Best of Broadway series at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. This year's shows include Disney's The Lion King, Waitress, The Color Purple, Cats, and more. The series starts with Rent on October 15 and 16.

You'll have 16 opportunities to see The Lion King, from Dec. 4 to 15. The Lion King won six Tony Awards, including best musical, in 1998. “We’re so excited to welcome the breathtaking spectacle that is The Lion King to North Charleston,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey in a press release. “Audiences from all over South Carolina and beyond will come to the Lowcountry to enjoy this incredible experience.”

The full lineup of shows includes:
  • Rent (Oct. 15-16)
  • The Simon and Garfunkel Story (on Nov. 1)
  • Waitress (Feb. 7-9, 2020)
  • The Color Purple (Feb. 28 - March 1, 2020)
  • Cats (March 27-29, 2020)
  • A Bronx Tale (April 24-26, 2020)

Due to the success of the off Broadway performances, this year the plays will take place on the weekend instead of their usual Tuesday and Wednesday performances.

Season tickets are available starting May 7, with individual show tickets going on sale at a later date. Learn more online.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS