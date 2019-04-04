Grand Bohemian's Nostalgia features self-taught Tennessee artists

click to enlarge
Provided/Christine Patterson
First Friday means a lot of art openings around town (color us excited), including the Grand Bohemian Gallery’
s newest exhibition featuring artwork from Marilyn Sparks
and Christine Patterson
, both self-taught Tennessee-natives whose work centers around their Southern roots and memories.
The opening reception for Nostalgia
, held this Fri. April 5 from 5-8 p.m. offers guests the chance to meet and talk with the artists.
You can also sip some wine from the Bohemian Wine Tasting Bar and watch Patterson paint (accompanied by live music, natch) on Sat. April 6 from 4-7 p.m.
Patterson’s artwork spans the realms of photography, image transfers on wood and paper, encaustic, and pigment ink print on rice paper. Her work has been featured in permanent collections at The Tennessee State Museum, The Hunter Museum, the Tennessee Governor’s Mansion, Knoxville Convention Center and The Knoxville Museum.
Sparks’ artistic passion lies in painting, particularly oil on canvas. Her use of various colors, proportions and texture has landed her work in private and public collections across the country including multiple Grand Bohemian Galleries housed within Kessler Collection hotels.
@ Grand Bohemian Gallery
55 Wentworth St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., April 5, 5-8 p.m.
(843) 724-4130
Price:
Free & Open to the Public.
