Poetry Society of S.C. hosts exec director of Lambda Literary, the country's leading LGBTQ literary organization

Susan Landers will read from and sign copies of her book, Franklinstein, on Fri. April 12.
The Poetry Society of South Carolina hosts Brooklyn-based poet Susan Landers
at a free reading on April 12 at 7 p.m. and a seminar on April 13 at 10 a.m. at the Charleston Library Society. The seminar is free to students, $10 for PSSC members, and $15 for non-members.
Landers is the executive director at Lambda Literary
, America’s leading LGBTQ+ literary organization, and the author of three books of poetry. Her latest book Franklinstein
tells the story of a neighborhood in Philadelphia that struggles with its history of structural racism and the silence of its white citizens.
The book has been taught in universities across the country and was a Small Press Distribution bestseller. Sanders will read excerpts from Franklinstein
at the free and public reading on Friday and there will be copies available for purchase. College of Charleston Poetry MFA candidate Sarah Mullins will open the event with a reading of her own, followed by a free reception.
On Saturday, Landers will host a seminar on “Investigative Poetics” that will explore poetic techniques used by archivists, historians, and detectives to create poems about actual events and places. She will draw on selections from documentary poets such as Muriel Rukeyser and Allison Cobb as well as primary sources from local sites to be used as inspiration for participants to practice writing in this method.
Learn more about the Poetry Society and all of its events online at poetrysocietysc.org.
@ Charleston Library Society
164 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., April 12, 7 p.m. and Sat., April 13, 10 a.m.
Price:
Free/Friday reception, $15/seminar for non-members, $10/seminar for members
