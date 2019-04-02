Charleston Parks Conservancy lecture explores the role of public art in thriving communities

First Art in the Parks installation now on display in Hampton Park

Plant Vitae, an installation featuring sculptures engraved with local children's drawings, maps of Charleston, and images of plant life, is now on display on the southern edge of Hampton Park, along Mary Murray Drive. The installation is part of the Art in the Parks program created by the Charleston Parks Conservancy in collaboration with Redux Contemporary Art Center and the City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs.

By Connelly Hardaway

