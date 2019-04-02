Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Charleston Parks Conservancy lecture explores the role of public art in thriving communities

More art in parks

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Apr 2, 2019 at 4:24 PM

click to enlarge Rosario Marguardt and Roberto Behar's work has been exhibited internationally. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Rosario Marguardt and Roberto Behar's work has been exhibited internationally.
On Thurs. April 18 at 6 p.m., head to the West Ashley Theatre Center (1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.) to hear from two internationally recognized artists as they discuss the value of public art.

Roberto Behar and Rosario Marquardt, Miami-based founding partners of R & R Studios, will discuss how public art transforms civic spaces and communities.

Presented by the Charleston Parks Conservancy along with several city groups, the lecture entitled, The Role of Public Art in Thriving Communities, is free to attend, but be sure to sign up ahead of time.

R & R Studios is described as a collaborative office of Behar and Marquardt that is a "multidisciplinary practice weaving together visual arts, architecture, design, and the city."

Behar and Marquardt's work has been exhibited internationally and in solo and group museum shows, and is in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art in Buenos Aires, the Archives d'Architecture Moderne in Brussels, the Perez Art Museum Miami, and Madison MOCA.

In a press release, Parks Conservancy leader Harry Lesesne said, "We recognize how vital public art programs are to a community. It’s why we are looking at how to add more art to our city parks. We look forward to inviting the community to hear from true experts in this area and learn more about how our city can benefit from the addition of social sculpture and public art."
Related First Art in the Parks installation now on display in Hampton Park: Opt outside
First Art in the Parks installation now on display in Hampton Park
Opt outside
Plant Vitae, an installation featuring sculptures engraved with local children's drawings, maps of Charleston, and images of plant life, is now on display on the southern edge of Hampton Park, along Mary Murray Drive. The installation is part of the Art in the Parks program created by the Charleston Parks Conservancy in collaboration with Redux Contemporary Art Center and the City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs.
By Connelly Hardaway
Culture Shock
In 2017, the Charleston Parks Conservancy launched its Art in the Parks program, an effort to install temporary public art displays in Charleston city parks through collabs with local artists and arts organizations.

The first Art in the Parks installation was in Hampton Park in 2018 and another one is planned for the West Ashley Greenway this spring.
Event Details The Role of Public Art in Thriving Communities
@ West Ashley Theatre Center
1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
Mt. Pleasant
west ashley, sc
When: Thu., April 18, 6-8 p.m.
Price: Free to Attend
Lectures + Seminars
