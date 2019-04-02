Charleston artist Fletcher Williams has an idea to give palmetto rose artisans the recognition they deserve

Fletcher Williams III creates work that asks questions — but is Charleston listening?

When Fletcher Williams III's debuted "Freshly Cut" at his Souvenir show in March, he didn't know how hauntingly prophetic it would become. Installed in a Spring Street storefront, the piece was meant to memorialize those killed in shootings throughout Charleston. Williams arranged nine bouquets of Palmetto roses on the floor beneath a crucifix composed of the same material.

By Susan Cohen

